Experian, InfoTech host event

KARACHI (PR): Experian and InfoTech Wednesday hosted an insightful “Best Practices to Enhance Your Decisioning Across Customer Lifecycle” event at a local hotel. Executives from Experian shared with a group of senior bankers actionable data driven strategies to address complex and recurring problems in consumer credit and risk. In an age of persistent volatility and uncertainty with more regulatory oversight, making better decisions faster is the equivalent of hitting a moving target. Experian experts pointed out how a customer life cycle approach combined with greater insights using advanced analytics from their award winning PowerCurve platform allows a clearer view of customer risk and reward. The approach means gaps in required data are quickly identified resulting in rapid performance improvements with a better return on investment. Banks only use the key capabilities they need thanks to the platform’s modular approach, and become far more agile as the unified architecture across operations and analytics results in extreme agility.

This means more business value and improved business performance.

RB raises hygiene awareness

LAHORE (PR): Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the makers of Dettol and Harpic, seeded the importance of hygiene and cleanliness to the masses through the much-heralded platform of PSL. This was an extension of RB’s several initiatives which are fostering a culture of hygiene and cleanliness in the country, under their pledge for “Hoga Saaf Pakistan”. Through this nationwide movement, RB has been working on raising awareness and providing infrastructural support through both rural and urban on-ground interventions. Capitalizing on PSL’s massive popularity and viewership, the idea was to encourage self-driven cleanliness amongst the audience through commentary endorsements and reviews alongside on-screen scrolls and videos throughout all matches. The desired outcome was to make individuals take responsibility of cleanliness around them by making “Hoga Saaf Pakistan” every Pakistani’s motivation and mantra. For instance, the intelligent integration at the time of the toss was aimed at capturing even a sliver of attention so as to convey the key message while instilling a sense of responsibility with a fun flair.

FPCCI, Greek Chamber sign MoU

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish long term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting trade & research, industrial linkages, trainings, education and employment opportunities between the two chambers. The agreement will see both organisations working closely for the economic growth of both countries through facilitation to each other's members. Both organizations would also take joint measures to synergize efforts to accomplish share goals and to boost efficiency. The MoU was signed by Vice President and Regional Chairman FPCCI, Ch. Arfan Yousaf and Greek-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Maria Rubina G Markopoulou. Ch. Arfan Yousaf said that Pakistan and Greece have been steady trading partners. However, the level of trade and economic cooperation is for below the expected levels.

"The volume of trade is negligible, Pakistan export to Greece is $20,435 and import from Greece is $47,155 which are .02 percent of total Greece export and 0.1 percent of total imports.

Maria Markopoulou said that communication gap between business circles in Pakistan and Greece must be bridged, as it is one of the biggest reasons of low trade between the two countries.

Businessmen delegation meets Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD (INP): A delegation of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, led by Farhan Razzaq Dar, called on Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here on Wednesday. The delegation discussed with the minster the issue regarding supply of gas to Small Industrial Estate, Jhelum. The minister said that the government has always supported the development of small and medium enterprises in the country and is fully cognizant of the role small industries play in the provision of employment and development of the local communities. He added that the business community has rendered invaluable services for development of the country and the government would always accord due consideration to the genuine needs and demands of traders and exporters. He assured the delegation of his full support and immediate action in the matter regarding supply of gas. The delegation thanked the minister for the meeting and said the business community would keep playing its role in supplementing government’s efforts for strengthening of country’s economy.