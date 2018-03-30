No proof Nawaz ever owned London flats : Zia

Share:

ISLAMABAD - The key prosecution witness Wednesday admitted before the accountability court that there is no documentary evidence to prove that Nawaz Sharif himself owns London flats or he has any link to the offshore companies holding the flats.

Wajid Zia, the head of the joint investigating team that probed Sharif family’s business dealings abroad in Panama papers case, appeared before the court to record his testimony and was cross-examined by defence counsel Khawaja Haris.

“Is any document available which can prove Nawaz Sharif the owner of the Avenfield properties?” Haris asked. The reply from Zia was in negative.

“Has Nawaz Sharif ever remained the owner of these properties?” the lawyer asked. JIT chief’s reply was “no”.

Zia also replied in negative when asked if any institution ever correspond with the JIT to declared Nawaz the owner of London properties.

The star NAB witness said that he had not seen any document establishing ownership of Avenfield apartments with the former prime minister.

Also, Sharif could not be established as the beneficial owner of Nielson and Nescoll, the offshore companies holding these apartments, he added.

Moreover, there was no document or bank transaction that showed that the ex-PM had paid the rent or utility bills of the properties in question, Zia admitted.

JIT head also said that the letter by Mossack Fonseca – the legal firm at the centre of the Panama Papers scandal – regarding Nielson and Nescoll did not prove Sharif was the beneficial owner of the two offshore companies.

To a query of defence counsel Wajid Zia said that as Mossack Fonseca was a private law firm they had not engaged in direct correspondence with it and all the correspondence was done with British Virgin Island Attorney General Office.

He said that he was not in knowledge on whose direction FIA correspondence with British Virgin Island was made in 2012. At that time Pakistan Peoples Party was in power and FIA was under the command of the then interior minister Rehman Malik.

JIT chief said that at the time of Avienfield properties’ purchase no transaction was made from any account belonging to Nawaz Sharif while there was also no evidence that he ever remained the beneficial owner of these properties.

He further informed that Avenfield apartments were purchased by Nielson and Nescoll companies during 1993 to 1995 but there was not documentary evidence of Nawaz Sharif’s linkage to it.

Steel Mills

The court was told that Al-Azizia Steel was established by Mian Muhammad Sharif late and was transferred to Hussain Nawaz, Rabia Sharif and Abbas Sharif (late). JIT could not find any evidence that late Abbas Sharif and Rabia Sharif ever participated in the business or received any profits from Al-Azizia Steel and that JIT never issued any notices to Rabia Sharif or heirs of Abbas Sharif.

Regarding transfer of money from the sales proceeds of Gulf Steel, Wajid Zia said that there is no evidence that the money benefitted Mian Nawaz Sharif and that even the letters from Al-Thani Family do not mention that Nawaz Sharif benefitted from the money they returned.

Nawaz media talk

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticised the recent visits of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for inspection of hospitals, expressing apprehensions that his party was being targeted.

“I cannot say it for sure but I think we were the target (of the visits),” Sharif said while talking to media persons outside the accountability court.

Explaining his argument, he said that they also have a charitable hospital and medical college which was serving the poor. “However, nothing was found against us (Sharif Medical City hospital) because it is running with best standards,” he said.

The former PM said that the chief justice takes action on public issues like roads, security and pure water but something must also be done about 1.08 million pending cases in different courts of the country as people have been waiting decisions in these cases for last several years.

When asked about Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s meeting with the CJP, Nawaz Sharif said he was not aware about the meeting before he learnt about it through media.

He lamented that the role of the parliament has been taken away from it. However, he did not clarify about what role exactly he was talking about and which power or institution had usurped it.

Talking about yesterday’s court proceeding, he said the star witness against him in Avenfield case has confirmed their stance in the court and Zia actually bailed him out by rejecting all allegations one by one.

He claimed that the case against him was baseless. The case was a “fraud” with him and his family and this fact is being established in court with the passage of time, he added.

Nawaz said the case filed by his political opponents was later politicised and they should be ashamed of themselves after “today’s proceedings”.

He said the case would not be proved against them but if his detractors had decided to punish him at all costs then they should put his name in some mega corruption scam like Kotecna, Rental Power Plant, Haj scam, NLC, NILC and EOBI cases etc. “This circus which are you seeing here in court will be finished soon,” he claimed.

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement that Sharif family wanted to leave the country to escape from corruption cases, Nawaz Sharif said he was not going anywhere and Imran should avoide issuing such baseless statements.

