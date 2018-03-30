Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Syed Khursheed Shah, on Wednesday expressed displeasure over award of contract to the CPEC’s Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway on extra 42 per cent rate.

The PAC meeting, chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah, reviewed the audit objections of the communications ministry.

The committee members raised serious objections over the CPEC’s road projects including Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and Sukkur–Multan Motorway.

About Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project, the PAC chairman said that he had written a letter to National Highways Authority (NHA) but received no response.

“I have raised some questions with [the] NHA authorities about extra 42 per cent funding, as contract is being awarded on Rs260 billion,” said Shah.

This is the first motorway for Sindh with public-private partnership.

“I would not allow this important project on high-price,” said Shah, and threatened to move court on it.

He further said that the people from Sindh had to pay cost for an expensive project.

The audit officials informed about massive misappropriations in Sukkur-Multan Motorway projects.

They informed that illegal contract was awarded worth Rs148 billion by neglecting the PPRA rules.

Additional Rs35 billion were given for completing the project without taking approval, the audit official said mentioning that this project caused a loss of billions to national exchequer.

The PAC chairman referred the matter to the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) for further investigation on it.

A PAC member Azra Pechuho raised serious objections over the condition of Sukkur-Multan motorway project.

“The width of the important road project has been reduced and it was not properly carpeted,” said a PAC member, mentioning that the load of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would pass through this project.

A PAC member, Mehmood Achakzai, remarked that China had given loan and also awarded contract to its own contractor.

“This condition was not set by any other country in [the] past,” he said.

Another PAC member Sardar Ashiq Gopang questioned about the name of authorities for award of feasibility report.

Whereas, the NHA officials defended the feasibility report of the CPEC’s project.

The PAC members commended the performance of the NHA officers for maintaining transparency and before time completion of the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway project.

In the meeting, audit observations raised by the DG Audit Works were presented before the committee regarding 230km Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of the eastern corridor of the CPEC, which is going to be inaugurated before time in May 2018.

The NHA Chairman, Jawwad Rafique Malik, gave detailed replies to the audit observations and presented complete record to the committee.

On it, the PAC eliminated the audit observations and declared the contract as per rules.

The NHA Chairman, Jawwad Rafique Malik, told the committee that in 2015-2016, the NHA made an excellent saving of Rs122 billion in two contracts.

He said, one contract was of the Government of Pakistan, while the other related to soft loan from China Exim Bank.

The Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section of motorway will be completed three months before the scheduled timeframe and will be opened to traffic.