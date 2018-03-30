Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is bidding to stop the United States from going “too far” as Washington threatens to tighten the noose around Islamabad, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US threats to impose more sanctions on Pakistan had “shocked” Islamabad.

One official said: “We are naturally concerned and are active to control the damage. The aim is to stop the US from going too far. We want to have good ties with the US as part of our policy.”

The official said Pakistan was in contact with the US and “there were still signs of revival of the friendship. The relationship has not completely broken down.”

Reports said President Donald Trump’s administration was considering to revoke Pakistan’s status of a major non-Nato ally and imposing political penalties for allegedly harbouring Afghan extremist elements.

In its report US Foreign Policy magazine said: “White House is now engaged in an internal debate about the tempo and scale of possible punitive steps against Pakistan. Some officials and military officers favour a hard line with Pakistan, maintaining that years of aid and accommodation have produced little in return. Amid growing frustration on Capitol Hill, Trump’s deputies are weighing unprecedented political penalties on Islamabad for harbouring Afghan militants waging war on the US-backed government in Afghanistan.”

The US, according to the report, was considering to permanently freeze the US military aid that was suspended two months ago, and imposing visa bans or other sanctions on Pakistani government individuals.

The US has already temporarily withheld the $255 million aid, which was part of a $1.1 billion aid package authorised in 2016 by the Congress.

The magazine quoted an official as saying: “We are prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect US personnel and interests in the region.”

This week, the US imposed sanctions on seven Pakistani companies over suspicion they had links to the nuclear trade, potentially hurting Pakistan’s plan to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security imposed the sanctions on the Pakistani companies by placing them on its “Entity List”.

The companies had been “determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States”, the bureau said in a report.

Pakistan slammed the US’ decision to impose sanctions on the Pakistani companies.

The foreign ministry said Pakistan believed there should be no undue restrictions on the access to dual-use items and technologies for peaceful and legitimate purposes.

“Pakistan has always been transparent and willing to engage with the suppliers of the dual-use items, including from the US, to extend guarantees regarding non-diversion through end-user assurances as well as arrangements for post-shipment verifications. Pakistan has arranged for such post-ship verifications by certain other international suppliers of dual-use items to their complete satisfaction,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan have been strained in the recent years.

The US alleges that Pakistan shelters some militant groups who were waging war in Afghanistan.

Pakistan rejects the claim.

The Department of Commerce’s “Entity List” does not freeze assets but requires that the US and foreign companies doing business with those on the list first obtain a license.

Speaking to The Nation, the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan and the US were engaged in the talks process to improve the ties.

“They [the US] have not communicated to Pakistan about the sanctions as yet. We [Pakistan and the US] are in contact and both the sides have expectations from each other. Both sides are positive that’s why they are exchanging visits. When the sides are not positive, the talks process automatically comes to a halt,” he maintained.

Faisal said Pakistan and the US were looking for common ground to work on.

He said Pakistan had been fighting terrorism for its own sake and had suffered more losses than any other country.

“We are committed to peace in Afghanistan and have been playing a role in this regard,” Faisal said.

This week, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told an Afghanistan peace conference in Tashkent that a regional approach was needed for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan had consistently stressed for resolution of the Afghan conflict through a political settlement.

Asif said that bringing Taliban to the table and establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility of the international community.