Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has termed the Karachi Premier League (KPL) as an illegal cricket event and barred all the contracted players and officials to stay away from it.

“This is to notify that a private tournament by the name of Karachi Premier League, organised by Moiz Bin Zahid has not been officially sanctioned/approved by the Tournament Evaluation Committee (TEC) of the PCB and pursuant to the PCB (Rules For Private Cricket Events), 2012 falls within the ambit of 'disapproved cricket',” said PCB spokesman here on Wednesday. “Therefore if any cricketer, coach, trainer, manager, selector, team owner or official, doctor, physiotherapist, match referee, pitch curator, player agent, umpire or umpire support personnel affiliated with the PCB or any person employed with PCB participates in the above mentioned tournament, they may be liable to disciplinary action being taken against them in accordance with applicable rules & regulations,” he added. "The PCB's commercial and media partners should also take note of this announcement and take remedial action/measures,” he said. A total of six teams including FB Area, Malir Dolphins, Gulshan Stallions, Clifton Lions, North Hawks and Johar Bears are taking part in the league, which was termed illegal by the PCB.

According to KPL chairman Moiz Bin Zahid, the winners of the event will receive cash prize of Rs 500,000 while the runners-up will be awarded Rs 250,000.