Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority sealed six food outlets that was involved using tea whiteners for making milkshakes.

Food Safety Teams visited various frozen desserts, ice-cream and milkshake points for examining the quality of food and food standards. Over failure to meet the standards and regulations, all branches of Ice Land was sealed in Faisal Town, Johar Town, DHA and Iqbal Town. The teams also sealed production unit in Khuda Bakhsh Colony and Frozen Factory in Manawan area on the account of wrong labeling products.

The DG said that no clue was found of milk presence during the visit.