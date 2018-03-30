Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) scouts organised an event at the airlines’ provincial headquarters to mark Pakistan Day. Provincial Secretary Shams Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the scouts, Khan said: “March 23 is the greatest day in the history of Pakistan. The day is considered a major milestone in Muslims struggle for an independent state. Pakistan Resolution was the first step towards making the separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.”

The secretary said: “We have to follow the footsteps of our great leaders and we all respect and celebrate this day from the bottom of our hearts.”

Provincial and District Officials Syed Mehboob Qadri, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Usman, Syed Javed Raza and other officials were welcomed by District Commissioner Academy Abdul Raouf, Assistant Commissioner Saddaqat Mehmood and Secretary Shahid Aleem of the organising district.

The scouts took part in different games like tableaus, national songs and speeches.

In the end, the district commissioner thanked all the guests.