Share:

Islamabad - National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage issued directives to the management of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to hold internal investigation on the issue of missing artworks on Wednesday.

The committee which met here under the chairmanship of MNA Pir Aslam Bodla, also asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to expedite the process of inquiry into the matter. Director General of PNCA Jamal Shah informed the committee that in 2015, the issue of missing paintings was taken up and two committees were formed. He said the matter had been referred to the FIA which had been investigating and the PNCA was awaiting its result.

He said since 1975 to 2015, 189 paintings were reported missing out of which 21 were gifted while some of the paintings were sent abroad to various embassies for exhibitions but they did not return.

He also said there was a dire need to also hold an exercise to check how many paintings of PNCA were genuine and how many were counterfeit.

Moreover, he also called for the repatriation of the painting of a Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-Daro.

The committee gave the observation that Jamal Shah himself being an artist was the best person to hold an inquiry into the missing paintings.

He further said that the record of PNCA paintings has now been computerized to ensure their safety.

During a discussion on Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Company (SRBC) airtime sale, Additional Secretary IBNH&LH Shafqat Jalil said that steps had been taken to ensure transparency in auction of SRBC airtime.

He further said that soon advertisement of SRBC terrestrial transmitter airtime would be given to ensure protection of SRBC financial rights. The committee was also briefed over the steps being taken to bring improvements in Radio Pakistan’s performance and up gradation of its equipment and to launch new FM radio stations.