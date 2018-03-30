Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government's spending on poverty reduction programme has enhanced by over 11 percent during first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year-a major chunk was consumed on non-development expenditures including salaries payment.

The spending of federal and provincial governments on Poverty Reduction Strategy Programme (PRSP) has recorded at Rs1.134 trillion during July-December of the year 2017-18 as compared to Rs1.017 trillion of the corresponding period of previous year showing growth of over 11.5 percent.

However, a major chunk of Rs760.26 percent (67.04 percent) was spent on the non-development expenditures including salaries payment and transportation charges, according to the official documents of the ministry of finance.

Only 33 percent of the budget was spent on the development projects.

The PRSP initiative was launched in 2000 with close collaboration of international lending agencies aimed at improving and monitoring pro-poor spending in Pakistan.

Spending on health, education, law and order, subsidies, construction of roads, rural development, low cost housing and other sectors are part of the PRSP expenditures.

An amount of Rs48.3 billion was spent under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). However, the federal and four provincial governments had spent Rs69.2 billion on the subsidies in the first half of current fiscal year-10 percent down the spending of previous year.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs32.6 billion was spent on PM Global SDGs Achievement programme and Rs2.02 billion disbursed through Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

Education

Overall spending of federal and provincial governments had recorded at Rs331.3 billion during July-December of 2017-18-6.8 percent higher than the spending of previous year. However, a major portion of education budget Rs293.3 billion was spent on the current expenditures including payment of salaries.

Interestingly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP)'s government spending on education sector had dropped to Rs38.7 billion during July-December of ongoing financial year from Rs54.5 billion of the same period of previous year, showing a reduction of 29 percent.

Meanwhile, the spending of federal government had increased to Rs51.3 billion during July-December of 2017-18 as against Rs38.8 billion of the corresponding period of last year, registering an increase of 32 percent.

Similarly, Punjab's spending on education enhanced to Rs148 billion this year from Rs135.8 billion of a year ago.

The spending of Sindh on education had also recorded an increase of 14.2 percent and consumed Rs71.87 billion during first half of the current fiscal year. The Balochistan government had spent Rs21.3 billion on education during July-December of 2017-18 from Rs18.11 billion of a year ago showing increase of 17 percent.

Health

Health spending came in at Rs144.6 billion, an increase of Rs32.7 billion or 29.3percent from the same half of previous year. Out of this, Rs114.39 billion was on account of current expenditures, mostly for salaries and transportation.

The federal government's spending on health has dropped by 29 percent, as it had released Rs8.6 billion during July-December of FY2018 as compared to Rs12.1 billion of the same period of a year ago.

Similarly, the KP's government spending has also reduced by 9.4 percent to Rs16.47 billion during July-December of FY2018 as against Rs18.19 billion of the corresponding months of previous year.

However, the Punjab government's spending on health had increased to Rs84 billion this year from Rs53.7 billion of last year.

Similarly, the Sindh's government spending on education had also enhanced to 28.55 billion during July-December of FY2018 from Rs21.4 billion. The Balochistan government had spent Rs6.9 billion on health.

Law and Order

The government spent Rs175 billion on maintaining law and order, up by Rs30.2 billion or 20.9 percent from the last year.

Almost the entire amount, Rs168.5 billion, was spent on running expenses. The increase was across the board.

Other Sectors

On the administration of justice, the combined spending of federal and provincial governments had increased to Rs19.9 billion during July-December of FY2018 from Rs18.4 billion of a year ago. The spending on agriculture went up by 8.8 percent to Rs96.27 billion.

Similarly, expenses on building highways fell 7.14 percent to Rs139.06 billion in the first half of current fiscal year.

On social security and welfare, Rs28.78 billion was spent against Rs25.09 billion in the comparative period of previous year.