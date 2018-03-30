Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to bring a privilege motion against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over his statement regarding Senate chairman.

Newly-appointed Leader of the Opposition in Senate Sherry Rehman stated this while talking to media persons after attending a seminar organised by a local NGO for the rights of women.

Sherry said the premier should not have delivered such negative remarks regarding the Senate polls. She also demanded him to apologise. “PPP will protest against Prime Minister Abbbasi’s statement at every forum,” she added.

Earlier, addressing the seminar, Sherry stated that women were playing key role in every field including journalism.

She highlighted PPP’s efforts and struggle for the rights of women and added that her party also came on roads for achieving women rights.

Prime Minister Abbasi’s statement had sparked anger and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had also criticised the premier’s remarks.

On March 13, Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent candidate from Balochistan and backed by joint opposition, had won Senate election for chairmanship securing 57 votes against 46 of ruling party’s candidate. Saleem Mandviwalla of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was elected deputy chairman of the Senate.

Afterwards at different gatherings in Nankana Sahib and Lahore, PM Abbasi had expressed concern over horse-trading and ‘money-bought’ chairmanship in Senate.

“We got a chairman who was not known in the political circles before,” he had said.

His statement sparked anger among the opposition as Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan had also criticised him, saying, “So now PM Abbasi is crying about horse-trading & money-deciding Senate elections! If his party was so concerned why didn’t they support PTI’s proposals to change Senate election format to prevent exactly these shenanigans?”