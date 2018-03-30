Share:

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Wednesday submitted a resolution condemning the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over using derogatory remarks against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The resolution was submitted by PTI Parliamentary Leader In the assembly Khurram Sher Zaman along with lawmaker Samar Ali Khan to Secretary Sindh Assembly.

It said that the prime minister should apologise from the chairman senate and people of Balochistan over these remarks and said that such derogatory remarks from the prime minister are highly condemnable. It also demanded the prime minister to withdraw his statement.

Speaking after submitting the resolution Zaman said that remarks of the prime minister are highly condemnable and the PTI only voted for the chairman with an aim to support smaller provinces and end sense of deprivation among the people there.

“The PPP was also forced to support Sadiq Sanjrani due to successful efforts of the PTI Chairman Imran khan,” he said.

He further said that the prime minister has no self respect for himself and acts on the dictations of the Nawaz Sharif. “He considers a disqualified person as the prime minister which is insulting for the country globally.”