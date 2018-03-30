Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday restrained its registrar office from objecting to petitions on legal grounds.

A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi allowed the petition moved by a citizen questioning powers of the registrar office to decide maintainability of the petitions. The bench ruled that the registrar office may raise objection on the basis of technical shortcomings. A local citizen had moved the petition through Advocate AK Dogar and submitted that the registrar office could not object to the petitioners and decide their maintainability as it was the jurisdiction of the high court under Article 199 of the Constitution.

The counsel argued that the office could raise objection on the petitions by examining the same on technical requirements but on the legal requirements; it was exclusively the powers of the courts. He contended that deciding maintainability of a petition was a judicial act, which could not be exercised by an officer of the high court establishment except a judge. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench observed that the office could only object to technical points of the petitions and restrained it from deciding the maintainability of the petitions.

Rs100m defamation suit

A court summoned former test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz by issuing arrest warrants for repeatedly ignoring court’s notices on a Rs 100 million defamation suit filed by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi against him.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Anjum Mumtaz Malik issued arrest warrants of the former cricketer and directed him to appear before the court on the next hearing.

Najam Sethi had moved the petition suit three years ago when he was PCB executive committee’s chairman, submitting that former cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz had been using derogatory remarks against the PCB and Mr Sethi. The petitioner said that he served legal notice on Sarfraz Nawaz by asking him to stop using defamatory language against the board and its officials. He said he also asked him to apologize over his abusive remarks. However, the defendant did not bother to response to the notice of the plaintiff and continued abusing the board and its officials.

Boxer’s protextion plea put off

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday put off further hearing until April 10 on a petition filed by father-in-law of former police inspector Abid Boxer seeking protection of his son-in-law. Previously, FIA’s director Interpol Tahir Nawaz appeared before the court and said that Abid Boxer still was not in Pakistan. He said he was not taken back to the country by the country’s any agency. Jaffar Rafi, father-in-law of Abid Boxer, had moved the petition and submitted that his son-in-law had been booked in a number of cases and it was his strong apprehension that he would be killed in any fake encounter as soon he would be brought back to the country.

The petitioner said that fair trial under Article 10-A of the Constitution was the right of Abid Boxer, his son-in-law. He prayed the court to summon record of all cases registered against his son-n-law and order FIA and police to ensure his protection.