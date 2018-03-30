Share:

Robbers shoot trader dead over resistance

Five gunmen shot dead a man during a house robbery attempt in the Manga Mandi police precincts early Wednesday, police sources claimed. The deceased was identified as Shahzad Bashir, a local trader and resident of Qila Dawood. The bandits managed to escape after the shooting. The family told the police that five gunmen barged into their house and started looting. As the house owner tried to put up resistance, the bandits opened straight fire on him. The victim succumbed to bullet wounds in front of his family. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The Manga Mandi registered a criminal case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. Meanwhile, gunmen riding on motorcycles also robbed passersby, families, and motorists at gunpoint in Samanabad, Ghalib Market, Old Anarkali, Shadbagh, Satu Katla, Iqbal Town, and Sanda police precincts. The police were investigating the incidents. –Staff Reporter

Punjab offers help to KP for setting up violence against women’s centres

Punjab Government Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that the Punjab government will extend full support to government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for setting up violence against women centres there. He said that the Punjab CM was desirous of seeing KP and other provinces fully developed and prosperous, adding that all the necessary information would be shared with the KP government. A team would soon visit KP on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister and KP would be fully supported for eradicating the menace of gender based violence, he said. The spokesman said that Punjab government was following the policy of promoting collaboration with federating units and all provinces have equal share in the fruits of development process in Punjab. –App

Solar exhibition from today

The 7th Solar Pakistan exhibition will be held from March 29 to 31 at Expo Centre in Lahore. Fakt exhibitions Pakistan will organise the trade show with main focus to highlight the importance of the most sensible and readily available non-conventional renewable resource – solar energy. According to organisers, some 149 foreign as well as local exhibitors would showcase their equipments utilised in renewable energy solutions. –Staff Reporter