ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for Pakistani government to stop expansion of the US embassy in Islamabad.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while dismissing the petition, observed that it was not the matter of adjudication in court, rather it related to diplomatic relations and policy of the federal government.

The court ruled that the instant petition was not under purview of Article 184(3) no right of petitioner was infringed thus the petition was non-maintainable.

Watan Party Chairman Barrister Zafarullah had filed a petition under Article 184(3) in 2009 and termed the construction plan for expansion of US embassy a threat to Pakistan.

He added that the US procured land in the garb of aid it provided to Pakistan.

Zafarullah contended that Americans were making all kind of excuses that they needed to buy further 18 acres of land despite the fact that they had already 38 acres of land where present embassy was situated.

He added that they wanted construction and expansion in the US embassy to house 250 permanent staff.

"In fact they wish to house at least 1,000 Marines with the latest equipment, which might be effective to bring us down on our knees and their desire to capture our nuclear facility and make us a US colony as they have done in South Korea, Taiwan, Iraq and Afghanistan," the petitioner feared.

“Americans claim that they have given us USD 12 billion in aid. In fact, we have lost about USD 40 billion in war and battle going on inside the country and [lost lives of] thousands of [our] citizens,” he stated.

The petitioner also feared that the US personnel in Islamabad or anywhere else in Pakistan were a total security risk.

He requested the court that all leases or sale or intended sale to foreigners might be stopped and cancelled and no such legal leases or sale, which went against the statehood be allowed at all.

The petitioner further prayed that no foreign mission should be allowed lease or sale of land more than their diplomatic mission required, which should be minimum.

However, Deputy Attorney-General Sohail Mehmood challenging maintainability of the petition contended that the issue was bilateral and could not be agitated through petition.

Following the arguments, the top court dismissed the petition.

Two years ago, the interior ministry in its reply had stated that the expansion of the US embassy was a matter of bilateral interest.

The reply stated that the security agencies had the mandate of vetting cases in hand and granting NOCs on lease taken by foreign missions, international non-governmental organisations, and multi-national companies, adding that the respective departments were fully aware of their mandates.