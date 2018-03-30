Share:

GILGIT - Seven people died and four others sustained injuries when a landslide hit Diamer district on Wednesday.

Secretary Information Gilgit-Baltistan Fida Husain told journalists that the incident occurred at a remote area of Darail Valley in Diamer district, leaving seven people dead and four others injured.

He said that a rescue operation with the help of G-BDMA, Works Department and Rescue 1122 was launched in the area. He said that Assistant Commissioner Darel and Secretary G-BDMA are monitoring the operation. He said that the local volunteers, rescue 1122 and G-BDMA officials are struggling to rescue people and retrieve bodies from the debris. He said that the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Chilas.