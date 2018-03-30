Share:

Rawalpindi - Military Lands and Cantonment Department (ML & C Dept) Government of Pakistan, Rawalpindi has transferred and posted ADG (Lands) HQ ML&C, Sibtain Raza as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB).According to a notification issued by Director General, ML & C, Maj Gen Najam ul Hasan, Sibtain Raza will join his new assignment on Mar 29 (Thursday). Deputy Director (DD) (Cantt Admn), HQ ML & C Fahim Zafar Khan has been transferred and posted as Director/Principal CIMLA (BS-20) on acting charge basis while Tanveer Ashraf Principal CIMLA has transferred and posted as CEO GCB .