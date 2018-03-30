Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori affiliated with PIB Colony Chapter on Wednesday offered his resignation to resolve difference between two groups of party.

Talking to the media men at Sattar‘s residence in locality of PIB Colony Karachi, Kamran said that after emergence of the two groups within the party ranks a feeling was being given by the Bahadurabad group that he was responsible for the entire episode. “If you-MQM-Bahadurabad thinks that I was behind this than I am ready to tender my resignation, offered Tessori adding that he never wants to indulge MQM in any division,” Tessori held.

“I joined MQM when it was in crisis while few of the people took my stance in a negative way and tried their best to hold being responsible for the division in MQM said Tesorri.

“I always stood with party and its workers during crisis but MQM-Bahadurabad members thought that I was the man responsible for the division in Mohajir community. I never wanted narrator to blame me as a man behind the division in Mohajir community. I wish, I should be mentioned as man who gave sacrifices to intact MQM.”

He said if I kept standing the issues would not be resolved, so I have decided to resign. You-MQM-Bahadurabad has 24 hours to conduct intra-party election and resolve the issue however if the issue is not resolved that it will confirm that I was not subject of the dispute, he added.

Tessori said that he was used to minus-Sattar from the party and MQM-Bahadurabad kept on reciting blame on “Tessori”.

Responding to Kamran Tessori media talks, workers present on the occasion chanted slogans in favour of Tessori and rejected his stance of tendering resignation from party.

On the other hand, MQM-Bahdurabad coordination committee member Faisal Sabzwari contacted Dr Farooq Sattar to remove issues within the party ranks through mutual consultation. According to details, Faisal called Sattar via telephone and during the conversation both the leaders emphasised to form new coordination Committee. During the talk both the leaders also proposed names of the members to finalize new decision making body of MQM-Pakistan, however Sattar at the instant came up with the demand of equal representation of his recommended member in party coordination committee.