Trees are our collective asset and the role it plays in ecology of a city is valuable, and how great a crime it is to wantonly destroy these gifts of nature for private gain. The smuggling of timber into the capital has posed a extreme threat to the environment for the moment all we seem to be getting are the check post which MCT ( Metropolitan Cooperation of Islamabad) has launch to take smuggling of timber around the main road that lead to the capital. But it will take coordinates efforts on the part of various city government, the DCO police and environment department in addition to MCI, to mount a credible challenge to the timber mafia since a few local department working will not be up to the task. So, some efforts must include an awareness campaign above trees. Among the country men. This will cell a welcome development for our country.

ZOHRA ALI JAN,

Kech, March 17.