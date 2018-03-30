Share:

Islamabad - At least two officials of Pakistan Customs were injured when a group of armed smugglers resisted seizure and arrest at Islamabad Expressway here on Wednesday.

The gang of smugglers allegedly headed by Raja Shakeel also damaged two official vehicles of the Customs department so that they could not chase them. The smugglers drove away with the truck loaded with high quality Indian ‘Imly’ that was being transported to the capital city from Lahore.

The officials however, arrested one of the smugglers. The rest of the smugglers fled from the scene. Earlier, the armed smugglers resorted to torture on the Customs officials resulting in injury of two officials. The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to the details of the incident submitted by the Customs officials to the Koral police station, a Customs Mobile Squad comprising Asghar Kamal Inspector, Hawaldar Zafar, Sepoy Muhammad Akram, Sepoy Raja Abbas and driver Shahid were setting up a picket at Channi Pul Rawat, Islamabad when at around 4:30 in the morning on Wednesday, they saw a Mazda truck coming from Lahore. They tried to stop the suspicious vehicle bearing registration number LES-9933. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and after a difficult chase, it was stopped near Mandra Toll Plaza. Upon cursory inspection, they found out that the vehicle was loaded with high quality Indian ‘Imly’. The vehicle was being driven to the Customs warehouse in sector G-12 via the Expressway. Near Koral police station, Raja Shakeel, Raja Aqeel, Mushtaq and some other unknown persons on a vehicle, FD-86 chased them and resorted to aerial firing. According to the application submitted with the police, the accused also tortured the officials. They took away the seized vehicle loaded with ‘imly’ and hit the official vehicles i.e. Toyota Corolla Vigos bearing registration numbers GAB-996 (ICT) and GZ-814 (ICT) so that they could not chase them. Consequently, driver Shahid and Raja Abbas got injured. The police however, arrested one of the accused while the others fled away from the scene. The Customs officials later approached the Koral police station for legal action against the accused. The police have registered a case under section 353, 186, 148, 149, 324, 440, 34 of the PPC and 7-ATA and further investigation is underway, according to the police.

Furthermore, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a woman allegedly involved in the murder of her husband along with three accomplices. According to details, Raja Nasir Raza lodged the report with Lohi Bher police station on February 22, 2018 that his cousin Advcoate Raja Yasir Murtaza residing in Pakistan Town along with family had been missing.

He informed the police that he left the house on his car (AEG-854) and none of his friends had any information about him since then. Police registered a case following which the bullet-riddled body of Raja Yasir Murtaza was found from the green belt of Bani Gala area on February 23, 2018.

A team under supervision of SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh started the investigation and suspected Saima Javed, wife of the deceased for the crime. They started monitoring her and it found out during preliminary investigation after her arrest that she along with an accomplice Shahid took Raja Yasir Murtaza forcibly in Bani Gala area and shot him dead. They abandoned the car in the area of Sadiqabad police station and fled. Police recovered 30 bore pistol used as murder weapon and arrested Shahid and two others including Saqlain and Waseem.