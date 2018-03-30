Share:

KARACHI - Two women MPA of Sindh Assembly Naila Munir and Naheed begum affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here Wednesday announced joining the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Former MQM-P legislators made this announcement while addressing a press conference along with PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal and President Anis Qaim Khani at PSP headquarter Pakistan House.

Speaking on the occasion, the PSP chairman addressing MQM workers offered the activists to come forward and work for the betterment of the citizen from the platform of PSP. He said injustice has been done to the urban region of the Sindh by counting them less and confirmed enmity with the carrying out unjustified delimitation of the constituencies.

Emphasising on the halting the hate politics from the country, he said that since long the political workers suffered a lot due to the practice of hatred politics while PSP has emerged as new force providing the workers clean methodology and transparent political system.

Criticising MQM, he said that during the last ten years so-called stakeholder has done nothing in the field of education whereas health sector still waits for improvement. The entire system has ruined there is no safe drinking water for the people, the broken roads of the city were increasing miseries of people while the entire municipal system is destroyed, he added.

As per statics more than fifty thousand children, approximately 145 children were dying due to the dinking of contaminated water, said Kamal adding that so-called stakeholder sold the mandate of the people for their personal gains and claimed that PSP will resolve these issues in very short period.

The PSP chairman said that joining of Naila Munir and Naheed begum had proved that people were willing to join PSP‘s team. He further said that youth of Karachi is educated and have sense to compete any bad time. They just need right directions and a true guidance. Chief of Army Staff should play his part by conferring a single chance to youth of Karachi and grand amnesty as granted to the youth of FATA and Baluchistan, appealed Kamal.

Talking to the media men MQM former MPA, Naila Munir said that Mustafa Kamal is the last hope of the people and she took the decision to join PSP ranks over founding affectionate culture in party. She said the MQM groups have affected the party as every individual on the leading slot of party is carrying different ideology. She said that leadership must have the trust of supports while MQM has not only lost its inner values but groups emerged with the party ranks were in the run to hijack party Convener slot at any cost.

Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaim Khani have proved that only PSP can do something for the betterment of Sind, said another former MQM MPA, Naheed begum.