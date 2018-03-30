Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Saudi Arabia has presented a $930 million check to the UN for humanitarian aid in Yemen as the UN chief pushed for an end to the war in which Riyadh leads a military coalition.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the contribution, but stressed that the war in Yemen requires a political solution, and not just a humanitarian response.

"There is no humanitarian solution for humanitarian problems," Guterres said after receiving the check, which also came from the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirates plays a major role in the coalition, which intervened militarily three years ago to support Yemen's government against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Civilian casualties from coalition air strikes have drawn criticism from rights groups, and in October the UN placed the alliance on a "blacklist" for killing and maiming children.

Riyadh insists the coalition respects its obligations under international humanitarian law. "The solution is political and we are entirely at your disposal to work to find a solution" that will "end the suffering in Yemen," Guterres said.

10 UAE-backed troops killed in attack

Ten Yemeni soldiers trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates were killed Wednesday in an attack by armed extremists in southwest Yemen, military and medical sources said.

Five gunmen were also killed in the attack on a military post in the Hajr district of the port city Mukalla, a high-ranking military source said on condition of anonymity.

A source at the Ibn Sina military hospital in Mukalla confirmed that 10 soldiers had been pronounced dead after the attack.

Mukalla, located on the Gulf of Aden, has been controlled by the Saudi-backed government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi since 2016, when Al-Qaeda’s branch in Yemen withdrew from the city.

The UAE is a key member of a military coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, which has fought alongside the Yemeni government against Yemen’s Huthi rebels as well as Islamist groups.

The UAE trains and supports elite forces in southeast and southwest Yemen, including brigades stationed in Mukalla known as “Quwat al-Nokhba”.

The troops were key in driving Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula out of Mukalla in April 2016, one year after they overran the coastal city in the midst of Yemen’s civil war.

Islamist networks, including AQAP and the Islamic State group, have exploited the Yemen war to expand their presence in pockets across southern Yemen.

Military outposts have been regularly targeted by suicide bombings and armed attacks, some of them claimed by AQAP or IS.

The Yemen war has claimed nearly 10,000 lives since Saudi and its allies joined the conflict in March 2015, triggering what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.