LAHORE - A young man accused of torturing and shaving his wife’s head has admitted during police interrogation that he had lost his senses after using ICE drug.

Main Faisal, a resident of DHA Rahbar, told police investigators that his wife Asma Aziz is also addicted to ICE drug. This statement of the main suspect comes one day after he was arrested by police following registration of a criminal case.

“My wife also uses ICE drug. We both took ICE in excessive quantity that night. And, I don’t remember what had happened after that,” a police official quoted the accused as telling the police investigators. He went on to say, “Even, I don’t remember when I had tortured and shaved her head.”

A police investigator told The Nation on Thursday that the investigation police recorded statement of the suspect before sending final investigation report to the police chief.

Police investigators say they believe both the man and his wife were addicted. “The relations between the couple were not cordial and they used to clash frequently,” the official said, requesting anonymity. “The police are investigating the incident thoroughly,” he said.

A day earlier, police arrested Faisal and his friend Rashid after filing a criminal case against them on the complaint of the woman under section 337-V and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Mian Faisal and Rashid tortured the lady and shaved her head by using electric machines.

The victim told the police that she married to Faisal four years ago and he started quarrelling with her just six month later. “My husband is addict to drugs and he often forces me to dancing in front of his friends,” she said. The incident took place at a house in DHA Rahbar after midnight on March 24.

Both the federal and provincial governments sprung into action days after the victim, with shaved head and bruises on her face, uploaded her video on social media demanding safety and justice. The police also registered a criminal case against the suspects and started raids to arrest them as the incident made headlines on TV news channels.

In her video statement, 22-year-old Asma Aziz complained that the local police demanded bribe when she visited the police station to get justice. “They (my husband and his friend) undressed and beat me with a pipe. The police demanded cash foe medical examination. I had no cash to pay them. How and from where I can pay them,” she said with sobbing eyes.

Separately, in what appeared to be another incident of domestic violence, city police arrested a man who allegedly tortured his sister-in-law at their house in North Cantonment police precincts.

The victim identified as Hajra Bibi told the police that her husband Umair and his brother Harris beat her with leather-belt as they clashed over money dispute. The complaint said that her in-laws deprived her of dowry worth three million rupees and they were demanding more money from her family. Hajra had married to Umair ten years ago.

The police registered a criminal case against in-laws of the victim and launched the investigation. Harris was arrested by police soon after they registered the FIR but Umair was still at large. Further investigation was underway.