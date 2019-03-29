Share:

LAHORE : Twenty three officers of the Pakistan Army were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz while 48 officers were honoured with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz during an investiture ceremony on Thursday.

An investiture ceremony was held at the Corps Headquarters Lahore during which Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan conferred military awards to army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations, outstanding performances in respective fields and for their long meritorious services, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada/Ghazis attended the ceremony. 23 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (MILITARY), 48 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) and 15 officers and soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat,” it added.

Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members, the military’s media wing further said.