Share:

MIRPUR - A cross-party group comprising atleast 50 Members of the European Parliament has called upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instantly stop using pellet guns against the civilians in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They impressed upon the demand through a joint letter addressed to the Indian Prime Minister.

Signatories of the letter included Wajid Khan MEP, Alex Mayer MEP, Amjad Bashir MEP, Sajjad Karim MEP, Julie Ward MEP, Jonathan Arnott MEP, Theresa Griffin MEP, Helga Stevens MEP, Jean Lambert MEP, John Howarth MEP, Derek Vaughan MEP, David Martin MEP, Margrete Auken MEP, Baroness Nosheena Mobarik MEP, Liliana Rodrigues MEP, Rory Palmer MEP, Anthea McIntyre MEP, Maria Arena MEP, Arndt Kohn MEP, Ana Gomes MEP, Siôn Simon MEP, Bart Staes MEP, Soraya Post MEP, Ilhan Kyuchyuk MEP, Elena Valenciano MEP, Julie Girling MEP, Tunne Kelam MEP, Jose Inacio Faria MEP, Lucy Anderson MEP, Richard Corbett MEP, Jude Kirton-Darling MEP, Maria Gabriela Zoana MEP, Barbara Lochbihler MEP, Mary Honeyball MEP, Csaba Sógor MEP, Momchil Nekov MEP, Linda McAvan MEP, Jakop Dalunde MEP, Klaus Buchner MEP, Edouard Martin MEP, Josef Weidenholzer MEP, Eva Kaili MEP, Eugen Freund MEP, Brando Benifei MEP, Paul Brannen MEP, Fabio Massimo Castaldo MEP, Jordi Solé MEP, Andrejs Mamikins MEP, Claude Moraes MEP and Caroline Nagtegaal MEP.

Wajid Khan, a Labour Member of the European Parliament representing the North West of England, has authored the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wajid Khan has championed the cause of Kashmir in the Parliament since his appointment two years ago. He secured the historic Kashmir hearing in the Human Rights Committee in February.

Speaking to media in London on Thursday, Wajid Khan said that the letter demands the end of one of the many human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir- the use of pellet guns against civilians – by Indian occupation forces. The letter particularly points out that using pellet guns is against international human rights law and that the immunity that the Indian military currently enjoy is untenable and cannot continue, says a message reaching and released to the media here.