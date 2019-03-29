Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Administration have accelerated the anti-encroachment operation to take back government land from the land mafia at Sector E-12.

This exercise was started nearly a month back and gradual momentum is being built. Earlier only vacant land was possessed but now structures are being demolished. In this connection, CDA along with ICT conducted an operation on Thursday and demolished several constructions on CDA acquired land.

The operation was participated by the officers and staff of Enforcement Directorate and Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Islamabad Police while Rangers were also deputed to counter any untoward situation.

During this operation, heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was also used to remove constructions from acquired land, 13 rooms, 1 boundary wall, 4 washrooms and other constructions were demolished.

Operation against the illegal constructions on acquired land will remain continue for next three to four days and substantial area of Sector E-12 would be cleared which would be handed over to Sector Development Directorate which is already carrying out development work in the sector. Meanwhile, procedural work for rendering of first segment that is north service road is also being expedited and advertisement for tendering is likely to be completed within the coming week.

Meanwhile, teams of Enforcement Directorate also conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Margalla Town Market and removed massive encroachments from the market, 4 trucks of encroachment materials were also confiscated which were later shifted to Enforcement store.