Karachi : The annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet on Saturday (tomorrow) at 11:00 a.m. at APNS House, Karachi, said an APNS press release on Thursday.

APNS secretary general Sarmad Ali announced that the General Council will discuss conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address problems faced by the member publications.

The General Council meeting will be attended by full members only. The council will finalise its recommendations on issues pertaining to the government. – press relations and future of the industry. The members will consider and adopt report of the executive committee for preceding year and elect members to the EC for the year 2019-2020. The new executive committee will elect its office-bearers for the new term.

The APNS secretary general has requested publishers of full member publications to attend General Council meeting positively.