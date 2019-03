Share:

Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Shah , a MNA from Nankana Sahib, was appointed as federal minister for parliamentary affairs on Friday.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce Shah's appointment and said, "On the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the president has approved the appointment of Brigadier (retired) Ijaz Shah as federal minister."

"Shah will serve as the federal minister for parliamentary affairs," Chaudhry added.

وزیر اعظم پاکستان کے مشورے پر صدر مملکت نے بریگیڈئر ریٹائرڈ اعجازُ شاہ کو وفاقی وزیر بنانے کی منظوری دی ہے، اعجاز شاہ پارلیمانی امور کے وفاقی وزیر کی حیثیت سے ذمہ داریاں انجام دیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 29, 2019

Brigadier (retired) Shah was an aide of former president Pervez Musharraf and served as director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2004 to 2008.