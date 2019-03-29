Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Cate Blanchett only thinks about aging when someone else ‘’brings it up’’.

The 49-year-old star - who turns 50 in May this year - said there is a ‘’spirit of being alive as a woman’’ which designers like Georgio Armani capture in their work, and she explained it features ‘’a whole lot of dualities’’. Cate - who is an ambassador for the Italian fashion brand - told Vogue UK magazine: ‘’I don’t think about ageing at all until someone brings it up. [When] I think of some of the most inspiring faces, it’s Louise Bourgeois and Georgia O’Keeffe.