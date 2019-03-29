Share:

ISLAMABAD - One day cluster-based training was arranged at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, for Key Punch Operators/ Data Entry Operators attached with Model Criminal Trial Courts in KP and Balochistan On Thursday. It was the first event in connection with the training series for professional development of KPOs/ DEOs during this month. The second training will be conducted on Friday (March 29, 2019). The training was formally inaugurated by Director General of the Academy Hayat Ali Shah. While addressing the participants, the DG stated: “Effective and efficient case flow promotes justice and upholds the very purpose of our courts. The Chief Justice of Pakistan is determined to expedite dispensation of justice. In the wake of expeditious justice initiative, these specialised courts called “Model Criminal Trial Courts (MCTCs) have been established, to provide speedy justice to the justice seekers. This training is designed to enhance professional capabilities and skills of you.”

The DG also shed light on the mandate and mission of the academy. He also expressed his sincere thanks for the honourable Chief Justice, Sindh High Court (SHC), who granted permission to the two IT Experts of the High Court to come all way to the Academy and impart training to the trainees from KP and Balochistan. Training sessions on “An Introduction to CFMS” and “Hands on training on CFMS” was conducted by Arif Khan, Deputy Director, Information Technology (Hardware) and Sarmad Maher, Data Processing Officer, High Court of Sindh, respectively.

The participants’ of this one day training were awarded certificates by the DG, FJA, to conclude this ceremony in graceful and dignified manner.

Following the decision of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, the Chief Justices of the respective High Courts have ordered the establishment of one Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) in every judicial district of the province(s) in accordance with the Constitution that ensures inexpensive and expeditious justice and the right of a fair trial.

The establishment of the MCTC in the provinces is a significant, unprecedented initiative to deliver justice to the justice –seekers. A total of 60 trainees 58 from KPk and Balochistan and 2 from Sindh - attended this one day training at the Academy.