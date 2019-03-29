Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday presided over a meeting of administrative and police officers of Dera Ghazi Khan and Lahore divisions in which the commitment of providing best services to the people was reiterated.

The chief minister, in his address, said that Allah Almighty bestowed an opportunity to government officers to serve the people and they should proactively perform so that public problems could be solved. The officers should solve the genuine problems of the people with full confidence and without any fear, he added.

Any pressure or undue recommendations should not be bothered and illegal favor should not be extended, the CM held. He said that Punjab government would be siding with the officers for solving the public problems and the government machinery serving the people would be encouraged at every level. He said that such steps should be taken which would realise the people about the changing environment around them. The writ of the government should be visible everywhere and special attention should be paid to improve the cleanliness system, eradication of corruption, flood plan and other matters.

Similarly, DCs and DPOs should hold open-courts collectively. I am hopeful that my team will not disappoint me. Policies are not enough but their implementation will have to be ensured as well, he added.

Addl Chief Secretary said that administration and police will have to work as a united team and attention should be paid to revenue related matters and disputes resolution.

IG Police said that police accountability system will become an example for other departments as the department is going through a rectification process. The law and order situation is improved and the crime rate has been decreased in Lahore. The meeting reviewed different proposals to ensure implementation on the court verdict regarding banning public processions at Mall Road while the proposal of relocating NAB court to Tokhar Niaz Beg was also discussed. The RPO DG Khan Division briefed about the steps taken for the eradication of crime and participants presented various proposals regarding good governance. ACS, IG Police, ACS (Home), Commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs of Lahore and DG Khan Divisions, relevant secretaries and others attended the meeting.

FAMILY OF WAQAS CALLS ON CM

The family of Muhammad Waqas of Faisalabad who died due to chemical twine met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

Usman Buzdar extended sympathies to the bereaved family and presented a cheque of Rs five lakh to the parents. He announced providing a government job to the brother of late Muhammad Waqas and said that Punjab government would also provide a house in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. I am deeply saddened over the tragic death of Muhammad Waqas and government will provide all possible assistance, he added. Your family will not be left alone, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that strict instructions have been issued to ensure implementation on the law banning the kite-flying and orders have been issued regarding crackdown against the elements involved in making of chemical twine. He made it clear that the game causing the death of innocent human beings is intolerable.

It may be added here that the Chief Minister took notice of this incident that occurred at Rahmania Road area of Faisalabad during Umrah performing and SHO was suspended for showing negligence. Late Muhammad Waqas was the 3rd-year student and engaged in earning the livelihood by part-time rickshaw driving.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib and spokesman to CM were also present on the occasion.

MINISTERS meet CM

Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Lalika, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Ansar Majeed Niazi and Ijaz Alam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and discussed various issues including departmental performance and political situation. The ministers apprised the Chief Minister about the performance of their departments.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that poverty alleviation is a noble virtue which would be definitely done. Ehsaas and Kafalat programmes depict the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan as the assistance of poorest of the poor is the duty of the government. The economic empowerment of the needy women will also be included in this programme and available resources will be best utilised to remove poverty from the society.

He said that health, education and other facilities are the fundamental rights of every human being and the best local bodies system will be introduced in Punjab. We all will have to collectively perform to alleviate poverty, he said. Usman Buzdar said that IT will be utilised to make the Zakat & Ushr system more effective and steps will be taken to protect the rights of the laborers. We also want an early completion of welfare projects relating to the religious minorities, the chief minister concluded.

CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the father of Javed Chaudhry, famous columnist and anchorperson.

In a condolence message, the chief minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.