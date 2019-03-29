ISLAMABAD - PCB XI and SBP registered easy wins in the 2nd Inter Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 match played here at Diamond Ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, PCB XI thrashed HEC by 8 wickets. Put into bat first, HEC could score paltry 97-7 in 19 overs with Tooba Hasan top-scoring with 41 while skipper Diana Baig making unbeaten 15 and Khadija Chishty 14. Naila Nazir took 2-18 and Waheeda Akhtar 2-36. In reply, PCB XI chased the target losing just 2 wickets in 15.4 overs. Ayesha Naseem made unbeaten 52 while Kainat Hafeez hit 15. Lubna Bukhari got 1-7.

In another match, SBP stunned ZTBL by 5 wickets. ZTBL piled up 136-6 in 20 overs with Muneeba Ali contributing 36 and Javeria Wadood 21. Hafsa Amjad bagged 2-24. SBP reached home on the last ball losing 5 wickets. Player-of-the-match Jaweria Rauf slammed 60 while Sidra struck 30. Almas Akram took 2-20.