National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that keeping in view the diverse impacts of the climate change across the globe more than ever, it has become imperative to empower people to become part of the initiatives launched in this connection.

In his message here on Friday on the occasion of ‘Earth Hour’ being commemorated all over the world on March 30, Asad Qaiser said, “People are on the frontlines of climate change, the earth hour reminds us that individual and global community actions can prove to be a milestone to tackle the climate challenges and protect the generations to come.”

Stressing the need for joint efforts to make environment pollution free, he said, “We should join this movement as to show our commitment to the planet.”

While highlighting the various environment friendly initiatives at Parliament House had been taken, the Speaker NA asserted that Pakistan’s experience should be emulated by the global community to address genuine climate concerns.

He remarked that in pursuant of reducing emissions, the Parliament of Pakistan had become the first ever parliament completely powered by solar energy. Under the ‘Net-Metering License’ the Parliament has been contributing to surplus electricity to the national grid, he added.

Asad Qaiser further stated that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considered Climate Change as one of the top national priorities and provided a sound basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national development planning.

Endorsing Earth Hour, the Speaker highlighted that the lights of the Parliament would be switched off between 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m to show its commitment of joining hands with the World for energy conservation, combating of climate change and global warming.