Rawalpindi - Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that eradicating poverty and unemployment from the country is a tough challenge and PTI has accepted the challenge.

“The government will make concrete efforts to make the unemployed youth skilful,” he said. He said that small loans sans interest would be given to youth for eradication of poverty and unemployment.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held under the aegis of International Community Support Foundation to distribute school bags, books and uniforms among deserving students on Thursday.

On the occasion, First Secretary Development Corporation German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennings was the Chief guest while Muslim World League Director General Saad Al-Harthi, Libyan Embassy Counsellor/Secretary to Ambassador Hashim Abdul Adam, Sultan Faiz, Chairman RDA Arif Abbasi, MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and other were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the ICSF has been serving the deserving children for last two decades. He said the social welfare organisations could eliminate poverty from society by working with commitment and dedication.

German Embassy’s First Secretary Marion Pefennings, speaking on the occasion, said that one must pay attention on human resources to overcome poverty.

She said the government could train the unemployed people as per their expertise and skills to make them independent. “Such trained and skilful people can play a vital role in uplifting the economy of country,” Marion said. Later the ICSF distributed certificates among the women who completed stitching course under Vocational Training Program.

Meanwhile, the meeting of District Review Committee regarding performance of District Education Authority held here at Town Hall.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and attended by ADC Headquarter, DMO Rawalpindi and CEO District Education Authority Rawalpindi, DEOs and AEOs.

The DC urged the officers of educational department to work with dedication and commitment to bring a change in their departments. He said government is also paying special attention for promotion of education in the country.