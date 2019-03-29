Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation Mohammad Younus Dagha on Thursday said that fake insurance agents have caused a loss of Rs4.8 billion to the national exchequer. He said that fake insurance agents were registered with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan. The agents were paid a commission of nearly Rs4.8 billion, said Younus Dagha, who is currently Secretary Ministry of finance and Chairman SLIC, in Senate Standing committee on Commerce and Textile.

Other officials of the SLIC informed the committee that the Corporation has to pay Rs10 billion to the deceased and those have gotten their claims mature. There is more than 100,000 claims, in which are matured. Meanwhile, the number of families of deceased to whom the Corporation has to pay is around 96,000. The Senate Standing committee has expressed displeasure over it and directed to clear the liabilities as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Commerce informed the committee that China wants to import donkeys from Pakistan. However, the matter was put in the cold storage, as there is ban in exporting livestock, which should be removed. The government could earn sufficient amount by exporting donkeys to China, an official said. China is interested to establish donkey farms in Pakistan from where they could import the donkeys. He further said that donkeys are commercial products and the matter should be handled on commercial basis.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry was held on Thursday. Chaired by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, the meeting was attended by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Ahmed Khan and senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce and Textile Industry, State Life Insurance (SLIC) and Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP).

The agendas taken up by the Committee pertained to briefings by the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC) on unclaimed policies, and the Trade Development Authority (TDAP) regarding on promotion of exports of Pakistan. While discussing unclaimed insurance benefits the Committee was informed that one major impediment faced by the organization is lack of a centralized database of deaths. NADRA has created software that is being used by respective Union Councils for issuance of death certificates; however, the same is not linked with NADRA. This has limited regulatory compliance. It was revealed that NADRA has refused to conduct bulk verifications which is a major impediment in paying off claims..