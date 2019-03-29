Share:

ISLAMABAD - FAST University on Thursday held annual adventure gala to provide the students a platform to develop their leadership and team skills A day-long adventure gala was organised by the FAST Adventure Society here at NU-FAST Islamabad Campus. The Adventure Gala hosted many newly revamped mind games, creativity, and innovation and adventure sports.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Campus Director Dr Waseem Ikram while he was accompanied by senior faculty members.

On this occasion, a large number of students were also present.