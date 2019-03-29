Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fazil, Robert and Aleem Agha were on top of the professional singles round after five games in the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park.

In singles professional first round, Fazil Maniya was on top by scoring total of 959 pins while Robert (951 pins) stood second, Aleem Agha (949) third and Ijazur Rehman (942) fourth. In amateur category, Umair was top with 399 pins followed by Shahjehan, Ali Chatta, Shahrukh and Mehboobur Rehman.