ISLAMABAD - Champions Federal Areas will clash Punjab Disabled cricket team in the final of the 8th NBP Disabled T20 Pentangular Cup 2019 today (Friday) at NBP Sports Complex Ground, Karachi.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4:30pm with SVP/Group head CBG National Bank of Pakistan Jamal Baqar gracing the occasion as chief guest. Federal Areas won all their four matches to reach the final, while Punjab, KP and Balochistan got four points each with two wins and two loss but Punjab qualified for the final on better run rate.