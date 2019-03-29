Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Council on China organised on Thursday the first meeting of Consortium of Think Tanks on CPEC, which was created by PCC in November 2018. The meeting was chaired by President PCC Ambassador (Retd) Inam-ul-Haq and attended by Dr Fazal-ur-Rehman, Hamayuon Khan, Director PCC, Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Chinese Embassy. Heads and Representatives of member think-tanks also participated that includes CGSS, SASSI, COMSATS, NUST, ISSI, CRSS, CISS, IPS, Jinnah Institute, RDPI, SDPI, PIPS & SVI.

Ambassador Inam ul Haque in his opening remarks highlighted the current progress on CPEC and identified some important areas of concern in the second phase of CPEC especially related to establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Following the opening statement the house was opened for interactive discussion. Chinese DCM applauded the efforts by PCC to develop consensus among think-tanks on some of the vital issues which needs immediate attention. Various thank tanks offered to undertake research on some of the issues discussed in the meeting for preparation of consolidated recommendations for the policy makers. It was decided to hold the meeting of Consortium after every two months.