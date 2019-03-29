Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday directed the Foreign Office to take up with Iran about continuous firing of mortar shells by its forces across the border in district Chagai of Balochistan.

The Chairman Senate who also hails from Balochistan in a letter written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a report should be submitted within 15 days after taking up the matter with Iranian authorities about violation of Pakistani border. He sought a detailed report on violation of Pakistani borders causing a grave threat to the lives and properties of residents and steps taken by the government of Pakistan in this regards.

According to an announcement made by the Senate Secretariat, the chairman has taken serious notice on the complaints of local residents of Chagai and other adjoining areas. The people have complained that Iranian forces were continuously firing mortars shells in Tallap, a border town falling in the limits of district Chagai.