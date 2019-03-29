Share:

UNITED NATIONS/Islamabad - Stung by China’s rejection of the recent move to put Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar on the United Nations sanctions blacklist, the United States on Wednesday circulated a draft resolution to Security Council members in a bid to achieve that objective, a move that diplomats saw as circumventing well-established procedures and rules.

On March 14, China placed a ‘technical hold’ on the French-US-British move in the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee seeking to designate Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’ in wake of Pulwama incident, saying more consultations on the matter were needed.

Reacting strongly to the US move, China accused Washington of undermining authority of the UN anti-terrorism committee.

Asked about development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a media briefing that Washington’s move could only complicate the issue. “This is not in line with resolution of the issue through dialogue and negotiations. This has reduced the authority of the committee as a main anti-terrorism body of the UNSC and this is not conducive to the solidarity and only complicates the issue.”

“We urge the US to act cautiously and avoid forcefully moving forward this resolution draft,” Geng said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Islamabad said it was a ‘technical issue’ and the appropriate forum to address it was the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee. He regretted the resolution had been circulated in the UNSC at a time when the matter was under consideration by the 1267 Committee.

Faisal said such efforts to circumvent the established machinery for this purpose will only weaken the sanctions regime.

“We want to amicably resolve this issue in the committee through consultations. Any action outside the sanctions committee will undermine integrity of the sanctions regime and must be avoided,” he added. Faisal said Pakistan was committed to fulfill its obligations under the UN sanctions regime.

On his part, Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated that Pakistan would cooperate in investigating the Feb. 14 suicide bombing in which over 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed and that action would be taken against the Jaish chief if ‘actionable evidence’ was provided by India.

But in an obvious attempt to embarrass China, which has always extended moral and principled support to Pakistan, the US took the unusual step of going directly to the Security Council with resolution calling for imposing a travel ban and freezing assets of Masood Azhar.

Pakistan had sought action against several terrorists, including Mullah Khorassani and Mulla Fazlullah, who had escaped to Afghanistan.