ISLAMABAD - The government is expecting to generate $2 billion by privatising the two RLNG power plants including Haveli Bhadar Shah and Balloki, which are currently owned by National Power Management Company (Private ) Limited. Secretary Privatization Commission Rizwan Malik made these remarks in a parliamentary committee meeting. A third meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held on Thursday in Parliament House, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Syed Mustafa Mahmud, MNA.

Rizwan Malik briefed the committee over the privatization of two power plants and SME Bank as directed by the committee in last meeting. He informed that government had shortlisted seven public sector entities (PSEs) for the privatization in the first stage. He informed the Committee that the Cabinet Committee on Privatization directed to immediately initiate the process of privatization of 1223 MW Balloki Power Plant and 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Power Plant owned by National Power Management Company (Private ) Limited.

After adopting the prescribed procedure the Chairman Privatization Commission constituted the evaluation committee to evaluate the Expression of Interest (EoI) and technical & financial proposals submitted by the interested parties (IPs) for hiring of financial advisor for privatization of NPPMCL. Afterwards the (05) short listed consortiums submitted their technical & financial proposals for the privatization of above mentioned power plants. He apprised the Committee that an amount of $02 billion is expected through the Privatization of these two power plants.

Malik informed that tariff rate of these two power plants would be according to the NEPRA after its privatization. He further informed that government would follow the rules of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in privatization process to ensure transparency.

He said that total cost of Balloki Power Plant and Haveli Bahadur Power Plant is around Rs192 billion. He further said that local companies or investors could also participate in privatization process of these two power plants as there is no bar on them. Secretary Privatization Commission said that they would send a copy of privatization agreement to NAB for ensuring transparency.