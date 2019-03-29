Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that present government is determined to arrange respectable employment chances to the educated youth so that they could play their due role in national development schemes.

He was talking to Vice Chancellor NED University of Engineering and Technology Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi in Karachi ON Thursday. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that students of the engineering universities need to be informed about road building projects and safety on our roads.

To this effect, National Highway Authority, Ministry of Communications will soon chalk out internship procedure for students of the engineering universities of the country. Internship will enable the young engineers to obtain knowledge regarding construction of roads and safe travelling on network.

This experience will prove useful in their practical life. This move will also provide financial relief to the young engineers.

Meanwhile, the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) has launched the 2nd round of Origin Destination Survey (OD Survey). This round of the O-D Survey will continue till May 2019 whereas the 1st Round has been completed (December 2018 – January 2019).