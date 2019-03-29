Share:

LAHORE : Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo called on Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday.

The ambassador offered financial support to the Punjab government for treatment of thalassemia patients and for measures to control the menace. He also offered a complete cooperation for effective legislation regarding the genetic disorder.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that best treatment facilities were being provided to the patients at public sector hospitals. She said that government hospitals were being upgraded according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The scope of Sehat Insaf Card will be extended across the province. She said that work has been started for controlling thalassemia. She thanked the Italian ambassador for cooperating in the health sector.