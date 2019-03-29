Share:

GILGIT : After four-month closure, the Pakistan-China border ‘Khunjrab’ would be reopened from April 1 to resume trade and tourism activities, GB Home Department confirmed on Thursday.

The Pass is the highest paved international border at an altitude of 15,500 feet above the sea level.

The border is closed each year for four months under Border Protocol Agreement between the two countries.

The arrangements to clear snow amassed at either side have been completed to make it ready for reopening and resume business and tourism activities. Billions of rupees trade between Pakistan and China is carried out annually from the Khunjrab border point.