ISLAMABAD - Lashing Club beat All-Youngsters Club by 12 runs in a high-scoring game in the Islamabad Cricket Association Cup 2019 here at Ghouri Cricket Ground.

Lashing Club scored 173-7 in 20 overs while in reply, All Youngsters Club could score 161-9. At Margalla Ground, Margalla Club thrashed Imran Memorial by 139 runs with Khizer Qadeer smashing unbeaten 98. Al-Fateh Club outclassed King’s Gymkhana by 7 wickets at Margalla Ground, with Farhan Zafar scoring 58 runs.

Youngster Club defeated Capital Gymkhana by 93 runs at Ghouri Club Ground. Mehran Club won against All Lucky Stars by 6 wickets at Al-Muslim Ground. Al-Muslim Club beat Ghouri Club by 39 runs at Al-Muslim Ground.