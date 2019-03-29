Share:

ISLAMABAD : The third and last round of the three days talks between Pakistan and Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) concluded here Thursday.

The group was briefed by the officials of Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) about the steps regarding regulating suspected financial transactions.

The group was informed about various steps including confiscation of bank account and property as well as actions taken against financial institutions and companies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) briefed the group about the implementation of laws regarding prevention of money laundering and financial support to terrorists. The group was also briefed about the process of exchange of information and agreements with other countries for prevention of terrorists financing.