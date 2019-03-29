Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union-endorsed Level-I 15-a-side rugby coaching course concluded here on Thursday at UMT.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach Shakeel Ahmad Malik said after successfully conducting the 7-a-side level-I and II courses, this year, the PRU has been conducting 15-a-side level-I and II courses. He said in first phase, the PRU has conducted courses in Islamabad and South Punjab and now this two-day course was scheduled at UMT Lahore, which was widely participated.

The participants were M Babar, M Umar and Khalid (Wapda), M Usman (DHA Rugby Club), M Farhan Khawar, Arslan Elahi and Ch M Umar (Lahore Hawks), M Zaheer Mushtaq and M Kashif Ali (Imperial University), Mujadid Awan (BSS), Hammad Raza (PU), Mohsin Iqbal (PRA), Mir Balaj Zagar (LRC) and Ali Raza (PRU).