German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss the situation around Brexit in light of the ongoing disruptions, the German government's deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said on Friday.

"Negotiations will take place, up-to-date political topics will be raised, including Brexit," Demmer said at a briefing.

Merkel’s visit to Ireland will take place at the invitation of Dublin as the German chancellor wants to check out the situation on the spot, related to the current political events around the UK divorce from the bloc, the spokeswoman noted.

The issue of Northern Ireland remains a thorny one in the Brexit process. The main challenge for London is to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland while, at the same time, securing the nation’s integrity.