LAHORE - Mohsin Ahsan won the 45th annual athletics meet 2019 of the Government M.A.O. College, which was held here at the college campus.

Qamar Waheed Khan, distinguished academician in Physical Education and gifted sportsman himself, opened the games session followed by elegant parade march led by sensational band masters. The main events included 800 meter race, sack race, ball throw, spoon race, long jump, shot put and chatti race among others. Besides Mohsin, the other winners were M Zulqarnain, Saad Sultan, Ihsan Ullah, Hamza Iqbal, Saba Arif, who won shot put, sack race, 400 meter race, long jump and spoon race respectively. The prize distribution was headed by chief guest Maqsoodul Hassan Bokhari, former principal of the college. College Principal Dr Farhan Ibadat Yaar Khan said: “Sports event like this generates interest and enthusiasm about sports among students, which is unfortunately disappearing in today’s generation and participation of senior faculty members in race is an inspiring moment for them.”