ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said additional information and documents would be required from India to continue the process of investigations into the Pulwama incident.

Pakistan also expressed the commitment to take the process of investigation of Pulwama incident to logical conclusion.

In a briefing given by the Foreign Office to the diplomatic corps here, officials said Pakistan’s initial findings on the Indian Paper related to Pulwama incident had been shared with New Delhi.

“Consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan has shared preliminary findings of its investigations with India along with a set of questions,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The diplomatic corps was informed that the Indian side had shared a Paper on February 27. “Soon after its receipt, Pakistan constituted an investigation team, detained a number of persons for investigations and initiated work on the technical aspects of social media content, the main basis of Indian Paper,” said the statement.

The diplomatic corps was informed that during the course of investigations, all aspects of the information provided by India have been thoroughly examined, it added.

“Service Providers have been requested for data including relevant details of activities and contacts of the GSM number provided by India. A request for assistance from Whatsapp has also been made to the US government,” it said.

The diplomatic corps was informed that 54 detained individuals were being investigated. However, no details linking them to Pulwama had been found so far.

“Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” the statement said.

Earlier, Pakistan had ruled out any Pakistani involvement as it shared preliminary findings with India after examining the Indian report on Pulwama attacks.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Ajay Bisaria was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him.

India has accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation between the neighbours erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14, with the attack allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Twelve days later Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and dropped payload in haste as they were chased by the Pakistan Air Force jets. It was the first such aerial raid since their last war in 1971 - before either country had nuclear weapons.

Islamabad denied casualties or damage in the incident, but a day later launched its own attack to respond to India. That sparked the dogfight that ended in destruction of two Indian Air Force MiG-21 jets, and Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture.

The Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion.

India, which has deployed over 500,000 troops in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, accuses Pakistan of arming and training the freedom fighters, a charge Pakistan denies.

Indian atrocities in the valley have left tens of thousands of people dead since 1989 — most of them civilians but 2018 had been the deadliest since 2009, with more than 500 people killed. The bloodshed in Kashmir has infuriated Pakistan as it urged the international bodies to intervene.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also written letters to the secretary generals of United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, besides addressing the UN Human Rights Commission for bringing their attention to such grave human rights violations in the Kashmir. Pakistan has also requested the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General to highlight the issue.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan had offered a comprehensive roadmap to India for dialogue in which all matters were to be discussed. “The offer was made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, our highest office. You all know how India responded to that,” he said.

Faisal called upon India to allow the UN Military Observer Group on India and Pakistan to monitor the situation on Line of Control and Working Boundary.